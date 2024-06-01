Singapore, Hong Kong police produce ‘Honey Money’ anti-scam video

The video was posted on the social media channels of Singapore's and Hong Kong's police forces.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Hong Kong Police Force have collaborated on an advisory video about online scams and how to avoid falling victim.

The video, with the description “Honey Money”, was posted on both the forces’ social media channels on May 30.

In the clip, off-duty policemen Felix Lai and Kelwin Tan are strolling along their respective city’s waterfront, catching up over video call, chatting in Cantonese and English.

Singapore’s Assistant Superintendent Tan notices someone crying near Hong Kong’s Senior Inspector Lai, who goes to check on him after they end the call.

The man tells Senior Inspector Lai that he recently got to know a woman over WhatsApp who had claimed to want to build a future with him. On her suggestion, he downloaded an investment app that appeared to be raking in profits for him.

“But as I was about to collect my money, I realised I couldn’t withdraw a single dollar. I’ve lost all my savings. I’m too ashamed to face my family,” the man tells the policeman.

The video then cuts to the policemen, now in uniform, highlighting the rampancy of scams globally and in Singapore.

[𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆?!] Did your new-found online lover introduce you to enticing investment opportunities that promise a life of luxury? Well, look out. It is most likely a scam! 👀 Watch the very first collaboration video between the Hong Kong Police Force and the Singapore Police Force to learn more about online scams and how to prevent yourself and your loved ones from being a victim of such scams! Remember to ADD the ScamShield app and security features, CHECK for scam signs and with official sources and TELL the authorities, family and friends about scam encounters. Share this video with your loved ones to safeguard them against scams! 😊💪 #香港警察 #HongKongPolice #singaporepoliceforce #ScamAlert #網戀騙案 #RomanceInvestmentScam #safeguardingeveryday Posted by Singapore Police Force on Thursday, May 30, 2024

ASP Tan then urges people in Singapore who suspect they have fallen prey to scams to visit www.scamalert.sg or call Singapore’s Anti-Scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

SPF’s Facebook post also has some advice: