Singaporean motorcyclist, 23, dies in traffic accident on Second Link

The Malaysian police were alerted to the accident at 10.30pm on Aug 4.

A 23-year-old Singaporean died on Friday night after his motorcycle hit a motor trailer in Malaysia.

Mr Mohamad Ilyas Ilyasa Mohamad Ismadi had been travelling in the direction of Johor Bahru near the 9.5km mark of the Second Link with Ms Nur Surya Emelya Mohamad Imran, 22, who is also Singaporean and was riding pillion.

After colliding with the back of the motor trailer, the pair were flung onto the road, the Malaysian police said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The traffic police were alerted to the accident at about 10.30pm, said officer in charge of Iskandar Puteri police district Rahmat Ariffin.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahmat.

Ms Nur Surya was unconscious and taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital, he added.

She was scheduled to be discharged on Saturday and taken to a hospital in Singapore.

Photos of the accident circulated on Telegram show a man wearing a helmet on the ground, with a pool of blood around his head while another person lay next to him.

Prayers and condolences poured in from friends and loved ones of Mr Ilyas on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, his father Mohamad Ismadi said: “I just want to remember you just the way you are... (It is so) painful and heartbreaking to see you for the last time.”

According to a post on Mr Ismadi’s Facebook page, Mr Ilyas had just completed his national service in May.

Another Facebook user, Nurul Atiqah, who identified herself as a family member, asked members of the public to refrain from sharing photos of the accident.

She wrote in Malay: “Together, we pray that we can pass this test.”