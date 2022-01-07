SingPost launches tiger-themed stamps to celebrate Year of the Tiger

The set, designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-ling, will be sold at all post offices, philatelic stores and counters as well as Singpost online.

SingPost is giving extra roar to the upcoming Chinese Year of the Tiger with a launch on Friday (Jan 7) of a set of stamps featuring illustrations of the animal.

The set, designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-ling, will be sold at all post offices, philatelic stores and counters as well as online at this website.

Ms Lim, who has been designing stamps for SingPost since 2013, was also behind the 2019 Singapore Bicentennial sets that featured key milestones including the arrival of the British, independence and a vision of the future.

Each set of stamps comes in two denominations: 1st Local (30 cents) and $1.40.

Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with the complete set of stamps and cancelled with a special zodiac tiger postmark are available at $3.10 each.

Limited edition collector's sheets with commemorative $10 stamps go for $18.80 each. The sheets, with a design inspired by the Chinese tradition of paper-cutting, will be sold in a folder along with eight red packets.

The sheet is designed by designer Andy Koh, who has been involved with stamp issues since 2000.

Other SingPost items on sale include a diagonal decorative stamp encased in a frame and a series of MyStamp tiger-themed products.

Postage labels bought at select SAM kiosks at the General Post Office and Suntec Post Office will sport a limited-run, tiger-themed Chinese New Year design from Friday.

Discounted postage rates are offered for people sending greeting cards within Singapore and overseas.

The rates apply for all stamped and franked cards posted between Jan 11 and Feb 2.

A non-standard-size card weighing up to 20g and sent to a local address will incur postage of 30 cents, while the rate for one up to 40g will be 37 cents.

This is down from the regular postage rate of 60 cents.

The new stamp collection is the third in SingPost's 12-year series that kicked off in 2020 with the Year of the Rat. Last year, the ox was honoured.