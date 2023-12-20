S'pore car broken into at JB condo

The damage to the car that was parked at KSL D’Esplanade Residence.

Netizen TheBlueCarGuy posted on TikTok a video showing the damage done to his car in an incident in Johor.

He shared that he and his friend had driven to JB on Dec 15 for a staycation at KSL D’Esplanade Residence, a 26-storey condominium block above KSL City.

On the property's official website, it boasts security measures at the premises, including security checkpoint at the entrance of every block and an access-card system, which according to the netizen, was used for entry to the different storeys including the carpark.

The netizen and his friend did not drive anywhere else, leaving the car parked overnight.

However, as they passed the car on their way to breakfast the next morning, they were shocked to see the driver seat window smashed and the items in the car strewn all over.

The netizen also shared that whoever broke into his car had unlocked the doors and the boot, where he had kept his laptop in a bag.

Part of the TikTok video shows a man looking up at the closed circuit television camera in the lift. The netizen claimed it was taken from the security's CCTV footage, which also showed the man smashing the car window.

TikTok user TheBlueCarGuy is looking to identify the man.