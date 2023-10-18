S’pore charity to raise funds for affected communities in Gaza

Palestinians queue to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 18.

Local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), is calling for donations to support communities affected by the conflict in Gaza.

An online fundraising appeal via multiple platforms will be organised from Oct 19 to 31 to support the urgent needs of survivors and affected communities with humanitarian relief and shelter.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been internally displaced and are facing significant challenges in accessing essential services, including clean water, food, healthcare, and sanitation.

“They are in urgent need of the emergency humanitarian assistance provided by UNRWA,” said RLAF.

“Currently, there are eight operational UNRWA health centres in Gaza, providing critical primary healthcare services. However, these facilities have supplies for less than one month, emphasising the pressing need for support.”

Those who wish to donate via PayNow can key in RLAF’s UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate “GAZA2023” in the remarks.

Alternatively, a bank transfer can be made to RLAF at OCBC Bank current account number 601313315001.

Donors can also issue a cheque payable to RLAF and state on its back their name and contact number, and indicate “GAZA2023”. The cheque should be mailed to RLAF (Yusof Ishak Mosque, 10 Woodlands Drive 17, Singapore 737740), or to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (273 Braddell Road, Singapore 579702).

All mosques across Singapore will have donation boxes for this special appeal on Oct 20.

There is also an ongoing campaign on Giving.sg.

All donations will be channelled through UNRWA, which is actively operating on the ground to provide humanitarian aid to the victims and families.

Early on Tuesday, at least 300 people were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a Gaza City hospital.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel’s intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns on Oct 7, killing more than 1,300 soldiers and civilians.