S'pore drivers move barricades to cut queue at Causeway

People love to hate Mercedes drivers for their sometimes entitled behaviour. It seems like that kind of mentality can seep into drivers of other cars too when there's a bad traffic jam.

In two Facebook posts uploaded on June 14, drivers of a black Singapore-registered Mercedes and a Singapore-registered blue Honda Fit can be seen moving road barricades to let their cars pass through at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex heading towards Johor.

In the first post, the Mercedes is seen slipping through a gap in the barricades separating the lanes at CIQ.

After the driver goes over to the other side, he gets out of his car and waves at the driver behind him.

He is then seen taking a road cone, supposedly to let his car go through, and places it back at the barricade gap.

"Power," said the video caption.

In the other Facebook post, the driver of the Honda Fit is seen doing something similar near CIQ.

He had used the bus lane to cut the queue but when he wants to go back to the car lane, he realises that there is a barricade in his way.

He gets out of his car and moves the barricade to one side. He then drives back into the car lane.

Netizens were appalled at the drivers' behaviour, with some saying that they should be banned from entering Johor Bahru.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had announced in April that the two lanes on the viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint will be demarcated with continuous double white lines between them.

It did this after it had observed that drivers would use the motorcycle lane to jump ahead of the queue of cars along the viaduct waiting to enter the checkpoint for immigration clearance.

ICA also said that cameras had been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that crossed the double white lines. Offenders face a $150 fine and four demerit points.