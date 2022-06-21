S'pore's Covid-19 cases jump to 7,109, weekly infection rate up slightly at 1.23

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend.

There were 7,109 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Tuesday (June 21), more than double the 3,220 cases on Monday.

The number was lower than last Tuesday's figure, which stood at 5,130.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The week-on-week infection ratio rose slightly to 1.23 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in an update on its website, up from 1.17 on Monday.

Last Tuesday's ratio was 1.01.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over that of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH said there were 326 patients hospitalised, with nine in intensive care and 27 requiring oxygen support.

One death was also reported.

Of the new local Covid-19 cases, 452 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 5,941 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 716 new imported cases, with 50 detected through PCR tests and 666 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,378,090 Covid-19 cases, with 1,405 deaths.