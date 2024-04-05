Students allegedly hit by car while crossing on green man

The green man came on at the junction of Simei Road and Upper Changi Road, so the two students started to cross the road.

However, a car turning onto the road allegedly failed to stop and hit both pedestrians just before 4pm on April 3.

The 18-year-old student and her male friend were walking near ITE College East when the green car turning onto Simei Road from Upper Changi Road allegedly crashed into them.

"My daughter was knocked to the ground and her friend's elbow was hit by the side mirror of the car," a 40-year-old administrative officer told Shin Min Daily News, adding that her daughter claimed that the driver came out of the car to scold both teens.

"A passing motorcyclist who helped my daughter said the green man was lit. We hope to find a supporting video or eye-witnesses."

The police confirmed that an 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital and a 56-year-old man was assisting in the investigation.