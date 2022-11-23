Students pay for and organise their own prom at hotel for over 100 graduates

Unfazed and undeterred that their annual prom night had to be canned this year because of Covid-19, a group of students decided to simply plan and host the event themselves.

It was not stated which school the students hailed from.

Documenting the end result on TikTok yesterday (Nov 22), student Cheyenne said their self-organised prom, held on Nov 21, "went well".

The event at Furama Riverfront Hotel saw some 117 students attend, with each paying $75 to subsidise the $9,000 cost.

"Has been a hectic ride but I'm (going to) feel so empty now that it's over," she said, adding that she and the planning committee worked on the event since September.

@9cnse sorry failed transition bc i forgot to film ytd😭 but damn glad prom went well 🙏🏻 ♬ The Good Part - AJR

@9cnse thank you to my comm members for helping me out throughout ❤️ has been a hectic ride but im gna feel so empty now that its over :( in summary for everyone asking, we hosted at furama riverfront hotel for 117 pax! we started planning from september, and yes got into conflict with teachers & students but eventually it all worked out. price of $75 was inclusive of extra for logs (we had a photobooth set up) , and all events, vids, games, were all prepared by the comm ourself! thankful to everyone who came for cooperating with us. and that marks the end of my secondary school journey! ♬ original sound - chy

There were, of course, some hiccups – “conflict with teachers” – along the way, but thankfully, "it all worked out".

"Thankful to everyone who came (and) for cooperating with us. (This) marks the end of my secondary school journey," she wrote in the captions.

Impressed by Cheyenne and her committee's efforts, netizens flocked to the comments section to praise them for a job well done.

One netizen added that Cheyenne probably picked up valuable skills, such as event planning and vendor management, from organising the prom event.