 Taxi driver taken to hospital after chain collision involving 4 vehicles in Woodlands, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Taxi driver taken to hospital after chain collision involving 4 vehicles in Woodlands

Taxi driver taken to hospital after chain collision involving 4 vehicles in Woodlands
Screengrabs from videos of the accident show a grey car with a crumpled bonnet, and a lorry and taxi with their rear bumpers mangled.PHOTO: FIZIEPJ/TIKTOK
Sherlyn Sim
Dec 03, 2023 12:32 pm

A 62-year-old taxi driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after two cars, a taxi and a lorry collided in Woodlands on Nov 29.

Videos of the accident and its aftermath posted on TikTok show a grey car crashing into a lorry, which then hits a car and a taxi in front of it.

The grey car can be seen with a crumpled bonnet, while the lorry and taxi have their rear bumpers mangled.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident that happened in Woodlands Avenue 10, towards Admiralty Road West, at about 8.05am on Nov 29.

The taxi driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital, said the police. The police and SCDF added that a 31-year-old male lorry driver and a 29-year-old male car driver had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The 29-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

The motorcycle was found lying on its side, and a passerby was seen shining a light into the shrubs on the road divider.
Singapore

Motorcyclist found dead on road divider on PIE

Related Stories

Bikes crash into car switching lanes on AYE

Lorry carrying a tree trunk tips over, hits private bus in Yishun

Three arrests and 159 summonses by Traffic Police in 5-day islandwide blitz

@fiziepj

 

♬ original sound - Fiziepj😊 - Fiziepj😊

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICWoodlandsROAD SAFETY