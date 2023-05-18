Is this a test?': Man shocked when JB Customs officer asks for a bun

A Singaporean man thought he was being “tested” when a Malaysian immigration officer asked for… a snack.

Posting on TikTok on Wednesday (May 17), user Hafidubaksin shared about his “first time” encounter at the Causeway.

"I got the shock of my life when the officer asked me for something... What is it?" he teased in the caption.

In the two-minute video, Hafidubaksin said he was travelling back to Singapore with some buns that he had bought in Johor Bahru.

When he handed his passport to the Customs officer, the latter apparently made an observation about the food on the passenger seat.

"He said to me in Malay: 'You bought so many buns?' He then surprised me when he asked for one."

Hafidubaksin said he was suspicious at the time, wondering if it was a test to see if he would offer the Customs officer a bribe.

Turns out, after passing a bun through the car window, the officer said he was just hungry, and wanted a snack.

He even asked Hafidubaksin if it was okay before accepting the food.

"So, a Customs officer can ask something from you, (and) you can give him something. (But just) not in the form of a bribe,” the TikTok user said.

Some Singaporean travellers weren’t so fortunate in the past, as there have indeed been instances of Customs officers in Malaysia asking for more than just buns.

In Sept 2022, one Singaporean couple met a rather bold Malaysian traffic police officer who allegedly helped himself to cash in their wallet.