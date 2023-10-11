Two children involved in killer litter incident in Ang Mo Kio under investigation

In a video, the boy can be seen flinging a brick-shaped object and a bicycle over the parapet while a girl watches.

Two children who allegedly threw a bicycle and a brick-shaped object over the parapet of a Housing Board block are now under investigation.

In a video widely shared on social media, a boy can be seen flinging the object over the parapet while a girl watches.

He is then seen picking up a children’s bicycle and throwing it over the parapet.

In response to queries, a police spokesman on Wednesday said a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The incident took place at 1.36pm on Tuesday, according to a time stamp on the video.

The video, which was shared on the Instagram account sgfollowsall, identified the location of the incident as Block 244 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in its caption.

According to Chinese language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the children’s parents have apologised to the owner of the closed-circuit television camera, who owns the bicycle seen in the video. The parents have reportedly offered compensation.

The CCTV owner had checked the camera’s footage after seeing the bicycle lying damaged downstairs, and decided to post the video online, where it was soon re-shared.

A spokeswoman from the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC), which manages the area where the block is located said that the town council was aware of the incident and that the damaged bicycle has been removed by cleaners.

She said: “We have also contacted the police on this matter and are aware that the SPF is currently investigating the case.

“AMKTC will continue to educate and remind residents to keep their corridors clear of obstructions and maintain their surroundings in the interest of public safety for all residents.”