Two men arrested for rioting in Yishun

Two men were arrested for rioting in the early hours of Tuesday after a fight broke out at Block 510B Yishun Street 51.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at around 12.50am and that three men aged between 16 and 41 were injured as a result. They refused to be taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to video footage of the incident sent to Stomp, the altercation happened at a void deck and over 10 people were present, including some shirtless men who are seen pushing one another around.

When the police arrive, they take a few men away from the void deck.