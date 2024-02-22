Two taken to hospital after bike catches fire in ECP accident

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist and his 22-year-old female pillion were conscious when taken to hospital.

Two people in their 20s were taken to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on was involved in an accident with two cars and caught fire at about 9am on Feb 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, after the Bedok South Avenue 1 exit.

Land Transport Authority traffic marshals put out the fire using dry powder extinguishers prior to the SCDF’s arrival.

They were taken separately to Singapore General Hospital and Raffles Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.