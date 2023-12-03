Woman and baby found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block; second such case in a month

The 34-year-old woman and the three-week-old baby were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman and a three-week-old infant were found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Ghim Moh on Dec 3 morning.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 29 Ghim Moh Link at about 11.15am.

The woman and the baby were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

According to Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the pair were mother and son.

A witness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, said he saw the two bodies while passing by the HDB block and called the police.

Zaobao reported that two blue tents and several police officers were spotted at the scene.

Several people believed to be relatives of the deceased were seated nearby, with some covering their faces and crying, the paper added.

Based on preliminary findings, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

This is the second incident involving a double death in a month.

A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Eunos on Nov 5.