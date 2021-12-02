Woman horrified by cockroaches crawling out of Starbucks drinks machine at Bukit Batok CSC

A woman was horrified after she saw baby cockroaches crawling out of a Starbucks self-service kiosk at the Bukit Batok Civil Service Club.

"I visited the Civil Service Club on Nov 20 and came across the Starbucks self-service kiosk at around 6.15pm," said Hanisah who shared with Stomp a video of the incident.

"Being a fan of Starbucks drinks and my first time coming across this, I decided to give the experience a try, hence why I took a photo and video of it."

However, to her horror, small cockroaches crawled out of the machine while it was dispensing her drink.

Hanisah said she counted more than five nymphs when she watched the video again.

"It was truly a disgusting experience, and I immediately threw my drink away."

Hanisah said she immediately informed a staff member at the club and later reported the incident to Starbucks on Nov 22.

Stomp has reached out to Starbucks for comment.