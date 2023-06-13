Woman nabbed after shouting 'rape' at police station

The woman is seen seated on the ground bawling in the presence of several police officers.

A woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour after she caused a commotion outside Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre in the early hours of Monday (June 12).

Stomper Kyle shared videos of the woman, 48, kicking up a ruckus outside the police station at around 1.30am.

In one video, the woman is seen seated on the ground while bawling in the presence of several police officers: "If it is your child... or if your family has problems, will your heart ache?"

Another video shows her shouting at police officers while one of them tries speaking to her. She appears to mention "rape" in Mandarin and the same officer suggests "looking for a lawyer".

The woman continues her tirade and can be heard yelling, "Do you think it makes sense for you to be a police officer?", "Do you think you have handled it right?" and "Aren't you afraid of retribution from God?"

Kyle told Stomp: "She looked like she had got scammed and felt helpless that the police could not do anything."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 261 Compassvale Street at around midnight.

The block in question is about a five-minute walk from Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

The woman, who was arrested for disorderly behaviour, is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant and using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.