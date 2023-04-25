 Woman steals roast duck from TungLok’s restaurant , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman steals roast duck from TungLok’s restaurant

Woman steals roast duck from TungLok’s restaurant
CCTV footage shows a woman walking away with a bag of food from the Duckland restaurant on April 22.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TUNGLOK GROUP/FACEBOOK
Yong Li Xuan
Apr 25, 2023 08:38 am

A woman ducked out of paying for nearly $90 worth of roast duck at a TungLok Group restaurant on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, TungLok Group said a woman “helped herself to a Duckland’s order meant for food delivery riders to pick up” at its outlet in the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall.

The company uploaded closed-circuit television footage showing the woman lingering near the cashier and a table where orders to be picked up by food delivery riders were placed.

After looking around a few times, the woman walks to the table, grabs a bag of food and leaves shortly after.

TungLok Group assistant vice-president Steve Aw told The Straits Times that this is the first time such an incident has happened since the Duckland outlet opened in 2019.

He said the woman, who took the bag of food containing two roast duck dishes worth $86, did not place any orders with the restaurant.

A Singapore Food Agency enforcement officer observing a food handler breaching the mask or spit guard requirements during an enforcement operation by the agency.
Singapore

43 food operators warned for not wearing mask or spit guard

Related Stories

Woman shocked to find dirty brushes with insects at Wok Hey, SFA investigating

Customer tosses eggs at Toast Box staff because they weren't cracked open for her

Restaurant-quality dimsum at Potong Pasir coffee shop

Mr Aw said his workers usually do not leave the orders on the table unattended, but when the incident took place, the restaurant was very busy and they were understaffed.

He added that TungLok Group did not make a police report.

𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝘼 𝙎𝙉𝙀𝘼𝙆! On Saturday, 22 April, 𝘼𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙠 helped herself to a Duckland’s order meant for food delivery riders to pick up at PLQ Mall. Our duck is so good, she just couldn’t resist grabbing them! Meanwhile, someone else was waiting in vain for his dinner. 😂

Posted by TungLok Group on Saturday, April 22, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

RESTAURANTS/EATERIESTHEFT/BURGLARYMALLS