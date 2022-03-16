Woman yells at bus captain after being told to wait, netizens slam her rude behaviour

A quick misunderstanding between a bus captain and a woman turned into an ugly moment after the woman lost her temper and shouted at the bus captain.

A 7-second clip of the incident at a bus stop in Punggol has been widely shared online and netizens have been quick to condemn the woman, pointing out that the bus captain was only doing her job.

The video was taken by a passenger on board the public bus.

According to the post, the woman was boarding the bus with two children and a helper, who was pushing a stroller.

As there was also an elderly on a wheelchair alighting via the rear door, the bus captain told the woman's helper that they needed to wait.

But the helper didn't understand the bus captain's signal and her employer flew into a rage because the bus captain had told the helper not to board yet.

“You are a bus driver. I don’t need to listen to you,” the woman yelled in Mandarin and English.

Many expressed their outrage at the woman's behaviour.

According to Mothership.sg, a spokesman from bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said they were aware of the incident.

"Bus captains are fully aware of the available space and capacity of their buses best, we seek commuters’ understanding to cooperate with them in ensuring an inclusive journey for all," the spokesman said.