Women viciously fight, pull each other's hair in Orchard Road

Two women were caught on camera fighting and pulling each other's hair to such a heated extent that not even multiple passers-by could pry them apart.

A video posted online shows the physical altercation that occurred outside Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel along Orchard Road on Sunday morning (June 4).

In the video, two women can be seen tussling and grabbing onto each other's hair and clothes while a large crowd watches and passers-by try to intervene.

The women's belongings are seen strewn on the ground.

Despite the efforts of multiple passers-by, neither woman relents or lets go of the other.

Just as passers-by finally manage to separate the women, one of them throws an object at the other and they appear to go at each other again.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 320 Orchard Road at 10.13am.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested for affray, while the other 42-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a netizen who uploaded the video said the women had been fighting over relationship problems.

Investigations are ongoing.