Ya Kun and Violet Oon restaurant among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules

Ya Kun Kaya Café at People's Park Centre and Violet Oon Singapore at Ion Orchard were among the food and beverage outlets ordered to close.

Ya Kun Kaya Cafe at People's Park Centre and Violet Oon Singapore at Ion Orchard were among the 22 food and beverage (F&B) outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures in December.

The breaches included not ensuring that customers adhered to the permitted group size, not ensuring a distance of at least 1m between groups of customers, and failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Eleven other F&B outlets and 31 individuals were fined for not adhering to various measures, such as allowing music videos to be played within premises and gathering in groups larger than the permitted size.

MSE said that the authorities will be stepping up enforcement at F&B outlets during the year-end festive period. This will include nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B.

"Strict compliance with safe management measures is critical for everyone's safety, particularly amid the global risk of the Omicron variant," said the ministry.

Club MX was among the outlets ordered to close. PHOTO: CLUBMX

At parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks), 40 individuals' particulars were taken from Dec 1 to 13 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

Enforcement actions will also be taken against a group of 22 individuals who were found playing soccer at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns, and facilities - such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and carparks - when these areas get too crowded or where users remain non-compliant with Covid-19 measures.

All campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by NParks will remain closed.

"As we spend time with loved ones and friends this festive period, we urge everyone to take individual responsibility and exercise socially responsible behaviour. This is to protect their own health and that of others, amid the emerging threat of the Omicron variant," said MSE.