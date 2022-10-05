Yikes! There's a lizard on the salad bar in Cold Storage Claymore Connect
In the mood for some salad, a Stomper was stunned to find an 'extra' ingredient at the salad bar - a live lizard.
The Stomper shared with Stomp a video taken at Cold Storage at Claymore Connect on Sunday (Oct 2) at about 3.49pm.
"I found a lizard just beside the food in the chiller," the Stomper said. "I alerted the manager and they started cleaning without taking the food out from the salad chiller.
"I was a bit disappointed I couldn't have my salad. Anyway, I am not going there again.
"I just wanted to let people know to be careful while eating salad, no matter the place."
In response to a Stomp query, a DFI Retail Group spokesman said: "On being made aware of the incident, our team acted swiftly to rectify the situation, immediately conducting a deep clean and sanitisation of the affected area."
