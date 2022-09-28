Driver in Malaysia killed as signboard falls on lorry after crash

GEORGE TOWN - A 48-year- old man was killed when he was hit by a road signboard that collapsed after his lorry crashed into it near Persiaran Paya Terubong on Wednesday (Sept 28).

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the victim was found trapped between the fallen signboard and the dashboard of his vehicle.

"It is believed that the man's lorry crashed into the signboard, causing it to crumple and fall onto the vehicle," the spokesman said in a statement.

He added that rescuers from the Paya Terubong and Bayan Baru fire stations were dispatched to the location after the department received a call from the public at about 3.20pm.

He said rescuers used rescue equipment to extricate the body of the victim.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team," the spokesman said.