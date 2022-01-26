 Former Malaysia PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward, Latest World News - The New Paper
Former Malaysia PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was re-admitted to hospital for a third time in a month.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 26, 2022 07:57 pm

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, is recovering in hospital and is in a regular ward, his daughter said on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Datuk Marina Mahathir in a statement said her father has left the coronary treatment unit at the National Heart Institute and was "cheerful and eager to fully recover".

On Tuesday, the family said Tun Dr Mahathir had requested people not to be too worried about his health.

Dr Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, was re-admitted to hospital for treatment after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

The hospital did not share information about the procedure.

