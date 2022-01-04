World

Hong Kong to expand 'vaccine bubble' from Feb 24 to combat Covid-19 spread

People line up outside a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong, China, on Dec 2, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 04, 2022 10:56 am

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Jan 4) the government will expand a "vaccine bubble" from Feb 24.

The bubble will include venues such as gyms, cinemas and libraries as the city steps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Only vaccinated people would be allowed into those venues.

Lam was speaking at a weekly press conference a day after health authorities confirmed a fifth case of Omicron in the local community from a cluster at a restaurant that was spread by an infected pilot.

