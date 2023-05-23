Indonesian bride receives coveted Coldplay concert tickets as dowry from groom

A video that captured the moment was shared on Twitter on Sunday and has since gone viral.

An Indonesian couple made the news after the groom presented coveted tickets to British rock band Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of a dowry at their wedding.

A video that captured the moment was shared on Twitter on Sunday by rhfndtaaa, who tweeted that his “brother got married with Coldplay ticket dowry”.

In the short clip, the groom can be seen holding the hand of the bride’s father, who says: “I betroth you my daughter Anastasya Ayu Widiadana with a dowry of 21g of gold, a set of prayer clothes and Coldplay’s concert tickets.”

The groom then replied that he accepted the marriage.

The clip was later shared by @idwantscoldplay, a Coldplay fan account on Instagram, and it went viral on social media.

The bride, too, shared a number of news stories that covered her unique dowry on her Instagram page.

Coldplay will be playing their first concert in the country on Nov 15 at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium – as part of the Asia leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Tickets to Coldplay concerts in the region, including Indonesia and Malaysia, have ignited ticket wars. The high demand for the concerts have led to some scalpers reselling the tickets for at least six times the original price in both countries.

In Indonesia, pre-sale tickets exclusive to Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia cardholders, which were released for sale earlier this month, were reportedly sold out within 30 minutes. Tickets for the public have also been sold out, said TEM Presents, one of the local concert promoters, on its Instagram account last week.

Coldplay will also be playing in Malaysia for the first time at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.

Pre-sale concert tickets, which were exclusive to CIMB cardholders earlier this month, were sold out within hours. General concert tickets were also snapped up.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian authorities said they will meet the organiser of the Coldplay concert after complaints from fans they could not get tickets for the performance because scalpers had bought them in bulk for resale.