Japan students in hospital after eating ‘super spicy’ crisps

According to the manufacturer’s website, under-18s are “banned” from eating the crisps, which are “so spicy that they might cause you pain”.

TOKYO – Fourteen Japanese high school students were taken to hospital on July 16 after they ate “super spicy” potato chips, according to local media.

More than 30 students at a Tokyo high school were reportedly sharing the crisps during recess when some started complaining of nausea and acute pain around their mouths.

Fourteen of them were rushed to hospital. All of them were conscious but at least one was feeling so ill that the student had to be transported on a wheelchair, Fuji TV said.

The broadcaster said a male student took the crisps to the school “just for fun” because he had eaten them before and found them “super spicy”.

The crisps concerned have the brand name “R 18+ Curry Chips”, media outlets, including Asahi Shimbun and Fuji TV, said.

A hefty amount of an extremely hot pepper known as “ghost pepper” is used as an ingredient, the firm says on its website.

Those with high blood pressure and weak stomachs “are absolutely prohibited” from eating it, and those who are “timid and have no guts” are also discouraged from doing so, the website warns. – AFP