Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir readmitted to hospital

Dr Mahathir Mohamad is said to be warded in the coronary care unit.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 22, 2022 07:15 pm

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was in stable condition at the National Heart Institute (IJN), said his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

“Dr Mahathir has been receiving follow-up treatment at IJN over the past two days, following a successful elective procedure he had on Jan 8,” Ms Marina said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 22).

“He is currently stable and he is responding well to treatment. (His wife) Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and family ask Malaysians to pray for Dr Mahathir's full and speedy recovery."

The statement confirmed reports that Dr Mahathir had been readmitted to the hospital, with members of the media gathering at IJN from Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob entered the IJN premises in his official vehicle at 5.35pm on to visit Dr Mahathir.

The 96-year-old was discharged from IJN, a government hospital where he has regularly been treated, on Jan 13 after a successful elective medical procedure. He had been admitted on Jan 7.

The IJN did not offer any additional details about the elective procedure, but Dr Mahathir had spent a week at IJN in December to undergo a check-up and a series of unspecified medical investigations.

Dr Mahathir has served nearly 24 years in all as Malaysia’s prime minister, leading Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan (PH) administrations.

He has a history of heart ailments and has had three heart attacks  - one in 1989 and two in 2006.

He had also undergone a quadruple bypass.

Dr Mahathir is still active in politics, leading his own opposition party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and is the current MP for Langkawi constituency in Kedah.

