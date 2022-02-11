Man dumps beer on Thai woman who spurned him, gets kick-boxed in return

One man sure picked the wrong Thai woman to mess with.

A woman’s night out with her friends turned into a street fight after a man dumped a cup of beer on her while she was sitting down.

Ms Pareploy Saeaia, 24, uploaded a video of the incident to Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 8).

In the three-minute video, which has garnered some 180,000 shares and 8,700 comments, the man approaches a seated Ms Pareploy from behind and pours a drink on her head before tossing the cup and walking away.

Ms Pareploy immediately runs after the man yells at him while throwing kicks and punches.

Her friends intervene and try to calm her down, and one of them also gets into a fistfight with the man.

It is not known whether the man was inebriated.

She wrote: "If this happens to other women, they might choose not to respond. The guy's choosing the wrong person because I'm a boxer."

According to Ms Pareploy, the man had approached her earlier asking to “clink glasses” but she refused.

He returned five minutes later and poured the drink on her.

Both parties later ended up at a police station where they were each fined 1,000 baht (S$41).

According to a report by Coconuts Thailand, the man was an employee at Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada Hotel and has since been fired over the incident.