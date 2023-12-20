Man jumps off Penang Bridge after allegedly killing woman

The suspect, who jumped from the Penang Bridge, allegedly slashed his victim on the back of her neck with a machete.

The suspect, who jumped off the Penang Bridge, was rescued.

BUTTERWORTH – A man jumped from the Penang Bridge after he allegedly killed a woman at Jalan Raja Uda in Butterworth, Penang, on Dec 19.

The North Seberang Perai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Asri Shafie, said the 29-year-old suspect was nabbed by a police team from the state Criminal Investigation Department after he was saved by a group of fishermen.

He said the suspect is currently receiving treatment.

“Police received information from the public about the incident at 11.10am,” he said.

AC Mohd Asri said the suspect allegedly slashed the victim on the back of her neck with a machete.

He added that the 42-year-old victim was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital and pronounced dead at 11.58am.

AC Mohd Asri said an initial investigation by the police forensic team found that, based on the wound marks, the victim was slashed on her neck and her left shoulder.

He said the police detected a closed-circuit television near the location of the incident.

“Several eyewitnesses also were at the scene when the incident happened,” he added.

AC Mohd Asri said the post-mortem examination on the victim will be conducted at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Any information from the public regarding the incident is much appreciated,” AC Mohd Asri said.

“They can contact police investigation officer, Assistant Superintendent Nasrina Darius, on 04–576-2222 (ext: 2275) or any nearest police station to help in the investigation.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK