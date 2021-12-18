World

Man survives Malaysian highway crash but loses wife, 8 children

THE STAR
Dec 18, 2021 04:24 pm

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 50-year-old man survived but lost his wife and their eight children after their car was crushed by a trailer in an accident on the Elite Highway near Shah Alam late on Friday (Dec 17) night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the driver of the Proton Wira was identified as Abd Razak Majit. "His wife Noruk Naziah Buyong, 37, and their eight children died at the scene."

The children were between 17 years and 10 months old.

Another man who died in a second Proton Wira involved in the accident was identified as Mohamad Rahimibin Rolex, 27.

The accident which took 10 lives also involved a Perodua Axia, in addition to the trailer and the two Proton Wira cars.

A crane had to be brought in to lift a trailer off one of the crushed vehicles.

THE STAR

Mr Norazam was quoted as saying the accident had occurred at 11.42pm.

A fire engine and six personnel were also rushed to the scene.

Mr Norazam added that the bodies had been sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem.

