 Penang City Council debunks driver's complaint about stray cows, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Penang City Council debunks driver's complaint about stray cows

Penang City Council debunks driver's complaint about stray cows
PHOTOS: FACEBOOK
Penang City Council debunks driver's complaint about stray cows
PHOTOS: FACEBOOK
Feb 06, 2024 05:06 pm

A 30-year-old woman in Penang was driving on Jalan Baru at midday on Jan 31 when her car crashed into a number of cows dashing across the road.

The impact sent a couple of cows flying and landing on the road before getting back up on their feet and taking off.

The crash also damaged the car, whose dashcam recorded the entire incident.

However, when Facebook user Anson Alice complained about the incident to the Seberang Perai City Council, the reply she received got her stewing.

In the City Council's reply which the nail therapist shared on Facebook, it is written that the body acknowledged her Feb 1 complaint but it did not see any cows at the said location.

She wrote in her post that her intention for filing the complaint was to find the owner of the cows so she could take matter up with him or her, and not for the City Council to take a "scenic photo" of the location to show her that there were no cows in sight.

Mr Teh Teik Chye died from the injuries to his abdomen, chest and neck.
World

Cai png seller in Penang stabbed to death

Related Stories

Wang Lei's son attacked by M'sian influencer during livestream in Penang

Serial dog poisoner suspected in Penang after 29 strays found dead

S'pore man, 40, injured after falling through rotting boardwalk in Penang

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

penangACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC