She gave him her kidney and a new life, he left her with a broken heart

Her boyfriend lives because she gave him one of her kidneys. But their relationship died - after he cheated on her and left her.

That's her story. And the real twist of the knife came when, according to her, he said: You did it only to look good.

A TikTok user in the US has shared her story in a series of videos which have gone viral, with millions of views.

Colleen Le said her ex-boyfriend had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at 17 and was on dialysis.

She thought she could save him, got tested and was found to be a match.

The surgery was successful and it appears they both recovered.

Then, seven months later, came his confession - that he had cheated on her at a party with his friends in Las Vegas.

She says she forgave him, but while she could save his life, that wasn’t enough to save the relationship.

Another three months later, he dumped her. Even blocked her on social media.

It seems he told her: "If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end."

Yeah, right. But guess what, she does look good now. Which is more than can be said for him, at least on social media.

Those reacting to the video were mostly supportive and many called for him to be named and shamed.

Colleen said it happened five years ago. She has moved on, and is apparently happy with her life now.

Here is one of her videos: