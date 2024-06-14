S'pore man allegedly caused pile-up in Thailand, 10 injured

52-year-old pickup driver Ekkachai Suksomwai attributed the lack of fatalities to the sacred object he worshipped.

Emergency responders administered first aid at the scene before transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.

A Singaporean driver is currently under investigation after a multi-vehicle collision in Pattaya City, Thailand, that ended with 10 people being taken to hospital.

The incident, which occurred on June 13, involved a white Honda Civic driven by a Singaporean man and a modified Nissan Frontier pick-up truck carrying 12 passengers.

Shin Min Daily News reported the Singaporean driver to be 26-year-old Zheng Xiong.

According to reports from The Pattaya News, the Singaporean driver allegedly crossed from another lane and collided with the pick-up truck.

The passengers, who were part of a study tour from Phichit province, were on their way to a hotel in Jomtien when the accident occurred.

The impact of the collision left nine of the passengers injured, along with the Singaporean driver. Emergency responders administered First Aid at the scene before transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Pick-up driver Ekkachai Suksomwai, 52, recounted how the sedan "speedily crossed from the other side and crashed" into his vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.