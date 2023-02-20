Student vandals in Penang school run amok as term ends

The students involved had been hauled up by the school authorities investigating the case.

NIBONG TEBAL, Penang - A secondary school in the Malaysian state of Penang is investigating an incident where some students marked the end of the school term by allegedly vandalising campus facilities, said Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the students involved had been hauled up by the school authorities investigating the case, according to a report by the Bernama news agency.

“The school and District Education Office (PPD) are aware of the incident. I have spoken to PPD officers, and the school authorities are continuing their investigation.

“We will not compromise with vandalism and violence,” she said at an event in the town of Nibong Tebal yesterday, Bernama reported.

“First, the school has to call up the students involved and their parents, and they may be given counselling. This is important because what we saw (on the video) should not have happened,” she added.

Two video recordings have gone viral on social media.

They show several students kicking and breaking doors and chairs and damaging fans, and then having a good laugh.

Netizens have criticised the students for their behaviour.

However, Ms Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal’s MP, urged all quarters to stop sharing the videos to protect the identities of the students and school concerned.

“I hope all concerned can delete the videos (from their social media) so that we can focus on rehabilitating the students,” she said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK