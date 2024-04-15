Suspect in KLIA shooting arrested

The photo of Mr Hafizul Harawi circulated by the authorities.

The suspect in the shooting incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on April 14, Mr Hafizul Harawi, has been arrested in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The 38-year-old was caught at 3pm on April 15, The Star cited Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain as saying.

Mr Hafizul is believed to have fired two shots at his wife, Madam Farah M. Isa, as she was waiting for her pilgrimage clients to return at about 1.30am.

Her personal bodyguard, 37-year-old Mohd Nur Hadith, shielded her and was hit in the stomach by one of the bullets.

According to a Facebook update by Madam Farah, Mr Hadith is still in a coma.

The bodyguard was standing in for a colleague who had gone on leave for Hari Raya.

Mr Hadith has been working with Elite Bodyguard Service Company for four years and has 18 years of experience as a bodyguard, said company director Rashid Ratag.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Mr Hafizul has had reports lodged against him since 2016.

Madam Farah made two reports for criminal intimidation before hiring a personal bodyguard for herself.