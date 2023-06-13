 Young girl found stabbed in Sweden, woman arrested, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Young girl found stabbed in Sweden, woman arrested

Young girl found stabbed in Sweden, woman arrested
The girl was found with stab wounds to her back in the town of Angelholm by a passer-by.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Jun 13, 2023 12:41 pm

STOCKHOLM - A young girl was found stabbed outdoors in southern Sweden on Monday and a 35-year-old woman with no apparent connection to her was arrested for attempted murder, police said.

The girl, whom police said was under the age of 15 while daily Aftonbladet reported she was 10, was found with stab wounds to her back in the town of Angelholm by a passer-by, who cared for her until an ambulance arrived.

“She is in serious condition” in hospital, police said in a statement.

“There is nothing that currently indicates that the victim and the woman suspect know each other,” police said.

Aftonbladet reported that police had earlier this week sought help from the public in locating a woman wanted in connection with a series of recent crimes in the area.

“It’s not impossible that it’s the same woman,” police spokeswoman Sara Andersson told Aftonbladet. - AFP

Police suspect Manoj Sane’s lover, Ms Saraswati Vaidya, was killed earlier this week.
World

Indian man allegedly killed lover, chopped up and boiled body

Related Stories

Mum confesses to killing 3 young girls in HK

Chinese man jailed 33 years for pushing pregnant wife off cliff in Thailand

Man fatally stabs 2 women in Hong Kong mall, plunging his knife 25 times into one of them

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MURDER/MANSLAUGHTERCHILDREN AND YOUTHSWEDEN