Porsche engulfed in flames on AYE towards Tuas; no injuries reported

A Porsche went up in flames in the middle of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Jan 10) evening.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a statement.

SCDF was alerted around 7.40pm to a fire involving a car on the AYE towards Tuas after Keppel Road exit.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet, SCDF added.

No information about the driver or passengers was provided.

In a video circulating on social media, at least four firefighters were seen hosing down the Porsche, engulfed in flames, on the leftmost lane of the expressway.

The lane was cordoned off by the authorities as other motorists slowly drove past the accident site.