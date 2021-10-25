Bucks bounce back to sink Spurs

Khris Middleton scored 28 points and all five Milwaukee starters finished in double figures as the injury-hit Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 21 points for the defending NBA champions, who used a strong fourth-quarter run to seize control against the Spurs after losing to the Miami Heat two days earlier.

"Just find a way to bounce back," Middleton said. "It's just how you adjust, how you respond to that. I think tonight, for the most part, the effort was in the right place."