Knicks recover to defeat Lakers
Evan Fournier scored 26 points to lead six New York Knicks players in double figures, as the hosts squandered a 25-point lead before recovering to beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, 106-100.
Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Immanuel Quickley hit four key three-pointers in the fourth quarter on his way to 14 points.
Russell Westbrook had 18 points during the Lakers' third-quarter surge and posted his fourth triple-double of the season (31 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). Anthony Davis, playing through illness, racked up 20 points, but the Lakers still lost for the fourth time in five games. - REUTERS
