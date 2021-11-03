Smart calls out 'selfish' Celtics stars Brown and Tatum

After the Celtics blew a 19-point, second-half lead and lost 128-114 to the visiting Chicago Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time), Boston point guard Marcus Smart criticised his two star teammates for selfish play.

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown)," he said. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen.

"I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."

Brown and Tatum declined interview requests, according to multiple media reports. Both of them had three assists in the game while Smart had none.

Brown led Boston with 28 points on the night, hitting 10 of 18 shots from the floor. Tatum contributed 20 points on eight-of-22 shooting. Smart made five of 11 shots and scored 16 points.

In the fourth quarter, Tatum shot one-for-eight and scored two points and Smart was one-for-two for two points. Brown was 0-for-two for no points as Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 to rally for the win.

Forward DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 37 points for the Bulls, who at 6-1 have the best record in the NBA.