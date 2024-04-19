April 20 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Danny Shum-trained Chill Chibi (Jerry Chau, white cap) recording his last win in a Class 3 race over 1,800m at Happy Valley on Nov 23. After a creditable fourth in the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 24, he contests the Class 2 race (1,800m) at Sha Tin on April 20.

Race 1 (1,650m)

4 Cool Blue has mixed his form, although he has shown plenty of prowess on Hong Kong’s alternate surface. He draws ideally and is worth another shot, especially in Class 5.

6 M M Nebula has the wide gate to offset, however, he can prove difficult to reel in at times.

9 Casa Legend is yet to win. He has been a hard-luck story for almost all of his career, threatening at times, only to miss narrowly.

11 Chiron is next in line. He has the runs on the board to be competitive.

Race 2 (1,400m)

7 Matsu Victor caught the eye late last start. He appears well placed to improve this weekend, especially with Matthew Poon retaining the ride. Take a chance on him outperforming his quote.

6 Happy Daily has been solid across his entire career and he gets a handy 5lb (2.2kg) off his back with the apprentice up.

10 Invincible Lucky can bounce back. Strong booking of Zac Purton holds him in good stead, especially from an ideal draw.

2 Sixth Generation is next best and can make the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Sing Dragon continues to raise the bar and there is little reason to suggest why he cannot do exactly that again. He is chasing a hat-trick of wins and shapes as the hardest to beat.

5 Victory Moments has twice finished runner-up to Sing Dragon. These two look set to finish one-two again.

9 Monta Frutta is favoured at the bottom of the handicap. He has an ideal draw and the 2.2kg come off with apprentice Angus Chung assigned.

3 Magniac mixes his form but does get another opportunity.

Race 4 (1,000m)

5 Red Elegance was superb last start. He won over the course and distance and can score again, if he manages to replicate his most recent effort.

13 Prosecco returned an overdue first win last start. He knows what to do now and even without winning for the bulk of his career, he did know how to run well a lot.

12 Gimme Five should relish the step back in trip.

3 Chateauneuf can bounce back. He is much better than his most recent effort.

Race 5 (1,650m)

11 High Rise Power is making improvement. He is tracking towards a first win and he rates strongly, especially with a familiar set of hands retaining the ride.

1 Galvanic has hit his straps. He still has got a few rating points in hand, so the booking of the 10lb-claiming apprentice is a big advantage.

7 All Riches has consistency on his side. He is rarely out of contention.

2 Bear Slam has the class and experience to make an impact, especially under Hugh Bowman.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 Solid Shalaa has hit a purple patch of form. He can continue in this direction and his win two starts ago was solid against a similar group for an in-form David Hayes. The one to beat.

11 Valiant Elegance returns to Class 4 following his last-start make-all win. Expect that he will cross early in a bid to offset the tricky gate. Worth a chance.

4 Vantastic Choice is another who should press for the lead. He also finds an awkward draw.

6 Robot Knight is lightly raced but turned in a career-best effort last time. Next best.

Race 7 (1,600m)

14 Forever Folks is seeking back-to-back wins. He did well last start on the dirt and, in the past, has proven formidable on the turf, too. He finds a suitable contest and should be a bit of value.

2 Californiatotality is after a hat-trick of wins. He can do no wrong and should be able to run well against this group.

4 Beer Palace was ridden upside down last start. He can atone.

1 Laugh Tale is close to a first win, but may need luck from the draw.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Call Me Glorious won once from two starts. His go-forward style is suited against this group.

12 Sunny Darling was given no hope last start. He can find some form, especially from gate 1. Take an each-way ticket on him at monster odds.

1 Ima Single Man is back to a competitive level of racing in this grade. The apprentice goes up and he gets another shot.

6 Lady’s Choice mixes his form. Still, he is very capable.

Race 9 (1,800m)

6 Chill Chibi ran fourth last start in the BMW Hong Kong Derby and that form is sound, especially behind Massive Sovereign and Galaxy Patch. The return to this trip is ideal for him. The one to beat.

2 Flaming Rabbit can find the front and give this group something to reel in, although he will not be alone there.

3 Running Glory closed off stoutly last start. He can take another step forward over a suitable distance.

9 Sweet Encounter is consistent and warrants respect.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Patch Of Theta is seeking a third straight win. He is a serious talent on the rise and he gets another super chance in the same grade after his latest successful effort. The inside gate is favourable.

4 Magnificent Nine is making inroads and it is only a matter of time before he records a first win. Purton is up and he gets a shot.

2 Fun Together reeled off a hat-trick of wins earlier this campaign and he has since been racing well without winning.

10 Stellar Swift caught the eye late and can improve off last start.

