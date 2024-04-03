April 4 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) WINDS OF CHANGE was runner-up in both his starts and should go close to a deserved exit out of the maiden ranks.

(3) DON’T CRY FOR ME was narrowly beaten on debut but could make amends.

Watch the newcomers, especially (6) SERRANO, who is by new proven sire Buffalo Bill Cody.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) KINDRED HEART has been close-up in all three runs and could be rewarded for her consistency.

(3) BOSUM BUDDY was quietly fancied on debut and was not disgraced – she can only improve.

(7) MILO’S MILLIONAIRE attracted support on debut – look for improvement.

(8) MOTHER CITY has not been far off in all three starts and should run an honest race.

Watch (10) TAKE YOUR PLACE, who nearly surprised on debut, and (11) WILLOWILD. Respect support for the five first-timers.

Race 3 (2,800m)

(1) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE has not won in ages but is finding form and could get back on track.

(3) LEESON enjoyed the marathon trip and was not stopping when ahead of (2) ARLINGTON ACTION last time.

(4) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM, (5) CREPUSCOLO and (6) NUCLEAR FORCE cannot be ignored for the minor placings.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) LIKE A BUTTERFLY was a well-beaten second last time.

(2) VILLA SEMAYA has not been too far back to date and could get her just reward.

(1) BILINGUAL tries further again and has a place chance.

(4) KISS OF FIRE and (9) MESSALINA are on the up and must be respected.

Watch first-timer (5) SNEAK PREVIEW.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) ELEGANT ICE and (7) ALABAMA ANNA could fight this out but, on riding engagements, the former appears preferred. However, she is a one-time winner giving her rival, who is a five-time winner, 4.5kg.

(3) PLATINA PRINCESS should not be far off on current form.

(4) SOLDIER’S EYE was backed last time but needed the run; must be considered.

(8) GIMMEALIGHT, (1) CAPE LIGHTS and (6) BOLD ACT are each-way hopes.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) MOUNT PILATUS has the recent form and, despite a hefty weight, could take it.

(2) RICHARD THE FIRST showed inexperience in blinkers last time but expect big improvement.

(6) GALLADORN won easily as expected when opening his account and could go on. (4) MASTER CHRISTMAS has improved and could feature.

(3) MK’S DREAMS and (9) MUNCHKIN could get involved.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) MISS HANNIGAN did well on debut in her new yard while (5) NORTHERN KITTEN won at the second time of asking.

(12) EMPRESS GAME has another try over this trip, which should suit – respect.

(4) QUE CEU AZUL, (6) SUPERSKITT, (9) FEELING GROOVY, (10) SECRET RECIPE and (11) TIME TO THE MOON are all looking for minor placings.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) DARING ACT, gelded and having his third run after a rest, should be there.

(4) KINSHIN SHA was backed in his last race and showed improvement – he could make amends.

(1) AMBER ROCK disappointed last time but should be ripe and ready to show best form.

(5) IN THE ETHER and (9) SAMOA cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(1) COPPER JOHN claims 4kg and should be the one to beat.

(2) EIGER SANCTION (a bit unpredictable) and (8) GILDA GRAY (four-time winner) could mount challenges.

(12) GREEN SCEPTRE ran second, with (7) FLAG BEARER in third, at Vaal on March 28. Keep both safe.

(5) JP TWO THOUSAND could now be looking for the extra distance.