April 7 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Beauty Eternal (Zac Purton) returning to scales after landing the Group 2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Nov 19. He will again go over this course and distance in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy on April 7.

Race 1 (1,400m)

11 Star Of Glory is racing well and can contend this weekend. He just needs to offset the awkward draw, which is exactly what his go-forward style of racing can do under the featherweight.

2 Yee Cheong Warrior makes the return to Class 5. His last run in this grade returned a win and he rates strongly.

6 More Rice is nicely drawn and has found form in the bottom grade. Can make his presence felt.

8 Dragon Delight is another who is racing well. He can figure for an in-form David Hayes.

Race 2 (2,000m)

2 Solar Gogo makes the class drop. He appears to have some ability and this grade is suitable, especially after racing in Class 3. He is worth taking a chance on against this group.

3 Darci Joy has been in sound form and gets the services of Zac Purton. Expecting another forward showing from him.

10 Winning Steps slots in light after finishing a solid third last time. He has ability.

5 Sharpen Bright is chasing back-to-back wins. He has the draw to overcome but retains the services of Karis Teetan.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Eighty Light Years is unlucky to be only a one-time winner. He has his fair share of ability and the services of Purton hold him in good stead this weekend. The one to beat.

7 Parterre can mix his form. He is now a two-time winner and chances are he rolls forward from the wide gate to press for the lead.

1 Golden Empire is suited in this grade and has Hugh Bowman aboard.

4 Gracious Express finished fourth on debut in Hong Kong and he can take another step forward following that outing.

Race 4 (1,400m)

1 Big Red dips in grade. He has done well across his career, even without winning, and he gets a super chance to get on the board here in Class 4. One they all must beat.

5 Circuit Fiery caught the eye late last start. He looks open to further improvement and the booking of Purton catches the eye.

9 Super Bonus has lost his way a touch, although his most recent effort for fourth was sound.

3 Ariel has finished second in three out of his last four starts. He knows how to run well without winning and this contest should not be an exception.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Champion Instinct is chasing a fourth straight win. He is in superb form and his red-hot run can easily continue, even up in grade.

2 Northern Beaches narrowly missed last start and he can take the right step forward. He draws ideally and maps to get a sweet run throughout.

3 Lady’s Choice has been knocking on the door for another win all season. He goes about his racing the right way and gate 1 should afford him the right chance.

1 Hasten Delight can bounce back after finishing seventh first-up. He is better than that.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Full Credit has done well across two starts. Expecting he tries once more to lead throughout and gate 1 will afford him every chance to do exactly that. One to beat.

8 Handsome Bomb finished third first-up in Hong Kong. He can improve following that run, with his minor setback now a thing of the past.

11 Starmen makes his debut with Purton up. His most recent trial was solid.

1 Rubylot is an honest galloper and he rates well from gate 2 with Bowman engaged.

Race 7 (1,200m)

THE SPRINT CUP (G2)

3 Howdeepisyourlove is not only honest but a serious galloper on the rise. He continues to improve and the return to sprinting suits him. He can take advantage of this field and it would not surprise to see him overcome them.

1 Lucky Sweynesse is the best horse in the race. However, there are concerns about how well he is doing. Prepared to risk him.

2 Lucky With You can bounce back after coming unstuck on a rain-affected course.

8 Invincible Sage is next in line. He has further improvement under his belt.

Race 8 (1,600m)

THE CHAIRMAN’S TROPHY (G2)

2 Beauty Eternal is suited in this grade and against this group. He is a smart horse, however, he is proving hard to catch at times. Still, he is a winner over this course and distance, and in the grade.

11 Happy Together is a five-time winner this season and is worth a shot this weekend.

6 Red Lion is the value runner. He continues to fly under the radar and is worthy of an each-way ticket after placing at Group 1 level last start.

12 Super Sunny Sing has class but can mix his form. Do not discount.

Race 9 (1,600m)

3 Mister Dapper is better than his form suggests. He was an impressive winner earlier this season and finds another suitable contest. He goes about his racing the right way and is the one to beat.

12 Fight Time did well to grab third first-up. He can bounce back this time.

13 Super Wise Dragon is a nice horse. He is capable on his day and should arguably already be a winner in Hong Kong.

2 Laugh Tale is lightly raced but is clearly on an upward trajectory. Ready to step forward.

Race 10 (2,000m)

3 Illuminous bounced back in fine style last start to grab third. He is a nice horse, a winner already, and gets a super chance with Teetan up once more.

1 Unbelievable closed off nicely to finish fifth in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. He is steadily improving and appears well placed against this group, even with top weight.

6 Intrepid Winner is consistent, but there are stamina concerns as he is a winner over further.

10 Eighteen Carat is next in line under the featherweight.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club