April 7 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

It is a toss-up between the two who have run, (1) TAKE NOTE and (2) DASHING DUCHESS, who both made fair debuts. Keep an eye on the betting.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) COLD SHINE made a smart debut where the form has worked out well. May be a little too good.

(5) IBHELE was not too far back first run back after winning on debut. One to watch.

(3) GROVEFIELD was a comfortable winner second time. The runner-up has come out a winner.

(9) CHINABERRY is experienced on this course, but Richard Fourie has picked Cold Shine, which may be an indication of his chances.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) GORGEOUS GIRL has made steady improvement and looks primed for this.

The switch to turf from a favourable gate can see (2) VALLI GAL home.

(8) FLORAL FANTASY was running on well in a maiden handicap last run on the Poly. Keep safe.

(1) NTOMBENHLE is a struggling maiden but has ability. From a good draw, should be competitive.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) CONNOISSEUR led a modest maiden field a merry dance but has been improving all the while and can follow up.

Fourie stays aboard (3) AVRO PRINCE after winning a six-furlong sprint. The step-up to a mile may be what the gelding is looking for.

(11) RELEASE ME is never far back. With second-time blinkers, must have a strong chance despite tricky draw.

(4) CANFORD ICE has his third run after a break. If he can find his earlier form, he will be a runner.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(11) OH SO SQUISHY was touched off over course and distance at her second-last outing on turf. Fourie booked to ride is a good pointer.

(5) AQUAE SULIS is never far back and has dropped three pounds in the handicap. Strong chance with the 1.5kg apprentice claim.

(7) GELSOMINA was narrowly beaten on this course last time. She meets stronger but does have a light weight.

(2) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY has some fair form in good company. She is better than her last two and can feature.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) FABULOUS is way better than her last effort when badly drawn. Goes well this trip.

(8) BOSNAY has been something of an underachiever. Change of routine could see her bounce back.

(4) AFRICAN FOLKLORE has steady form in useful company. Step-up in trip should suit.

(7) MVULAZANA was narrowly beaten last start over shorter but best effort has been on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) BLESS ME FRED is over his best course and distance. Rachel Venniker sweating down to 52kg is a handy pointer.

(3) BARZALONA has been struggling in smart company of late. This is easier.

(9) PHILISPIEL loves this course and distance. Has only 52kg to shoulder.

(7) KING OF THE GAULS is smart but may find this trip on the sharp side. Class always prevails, though.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) EL DRAQUE is down in class with a useful 4kg claimer aboard. This could be the right recipe.

(2) INTREPID won well in first-time blinkers and can follow up.

Drop in ratings can see (9) GIMME A RAINBOW rally again.

(4) HAPPY WANDERER is always dangerous and is over his best course and distance.