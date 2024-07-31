Asif has a couple of wins up his sleeve

The Steven Burridge-trained Asif giving jockey Manoel Nunes an armchair ride in his trial on July 30, when he romped home by almost eight lengths.

He is one of those underrated runners at Kranji. You do not hear his name being mentioned in the same breath as, for example, Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro.

Or, for that matter, some other household names like Golden Monkey and, perhaps, Ghalib.

But, here is the thing. Ignore him at your own risk.

Asif is one of those quiet achievers.

He workshard for his room and board at Steven Burridge’s yard and, to date, he has earned close to $100,000 in prize money.

Make no bones about it. Asif is the kind of horse you would love to see racing in your colours.

Since making his debut on Aug 13, 2023, when he ran second in a Class 4 1,100m event on the Polytrack, the New Zealand-bred gelding has tallied two wins, two thirds and a fourth from only seven outings.

The versatile son of Per Incanto is effective on both turf and Polytrack – he stepped up on his debut second to greet the judge in a Class 4 1,200m event on turf on Aug 27, 2023, and won again on Oct 28, when beating a Class 3 lot over 1,200m on Polytrack.

His two thirds against Class 3 company over 1,200m on turf were registered on Sept 23 and Dec 9.

After an unplaced outing in January, against Class 3 rivals over 1,100m on the Polytrack, Asif stepped out on July 7 to tackle five rivals in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on turf.

Despite returning from a six-month break, the 75-point rater ran a creditable fourth to 2023 Singapore Derby winner Golden Monkey and made quartet players happy.

Well, Asif is far from the finished product.

Like all horses foaled in the Southern Hemisphere who turn a year older on Aug 1, Asif is now a four-year-old.

And, while the celebrations are on hold, the champagne could be popped as early as his next start – or whenever Burridge sees fit to send him to the races.

Asif was at the trials on the morning of July 30 and, like we have come to accept when we see him at the races, he did not disappoint.

Partnered by Manoel Nunes and loaded into gate No. 2, he was quickly into his stride and, even before the field reached the 600m, he had his four rivals chasing shadows. If anything, he gave Nunes a sedan-chair ride.

Indeed, such was the fluency and steadiness of his gallop that the Brazilian jockey could have smoked a pipe and Asif would have still not broken stride.

As for the others, they could only watch as Asif became a speck on the Polytrack, eventually coasting in to take the trialby almost eight lengths.

Given the fact that he was neither pushed nor prodded, his time of 1min 00.65sec for the 1,000m trip was highly commendable.

Ownedby the Al-Arabiya Stable, Asif is currently plying his trade in Class 3.

It is a comfortable place to be – but he can dobetter.

With the last day of Singapore racing on Oct 5 looming, Asif does not have much time to show his true potential.

But, sure as ever, he can win another race – or maybe two.

Watch hisprogress.

So, what could be said of the beaten brigade?

Well, runner-up Pacific Angel would have garnered some admirers.

When Asif skipped clear, Pacific Angel – the mount of Daniel Moor – doggedly guarded her second spot and stayed there, holding off newcomerMarch Mission, who was doing his best work late.

Trained by David Kok, PacificAngel was a winner four starts back on April 21 when beating Surrey Hills over the 1,100m on Polytrack.

She has since not doneanything of note but this six-year-old American-bred has always beenthereabouts in her recentraces.

Like when she finished sixth to Last Supper on June 16.

The Noble Mission mare carried stable confidence and was sent off as the $23 second pick.

But she somehow failed to respond to her jockey Vitor Espindola’s urgings over the final 200m.

Whatever ailed her that day seems to be a thing of the past and Pacific Angel deserves plenty of considerationwhen she next goes to the races.

