Aug 1 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

(9) ROMAN’S REVENGE improved with each start in KwaZulu-Natalbefore relocating and need not make a great deal of progress to get off the mark on his Highveld debut.

(8) SKITTLES SKIES blotted his copybook over 1,600m last time but deserves another chance on the strength of his earlier form, though his wide draw will do him no favours.

(11) ORANGE COUNTY and (12) PALACE GUARD would have come on with the benefit of an introductory outing and are open to improvement.

Race 2 (1,500m)

(4) LACEWING has made marked improvement in her two starts beyond 1,200m and finished a close-up second over 1,600m late last season. She is open to further progress but need only repeat her latest performance to shed her maiden tag.

Well-bred (6) SILVER PARASOL has 2¼ lengths to find on that rival but has to be included in the exotics.

(5) MESSALINA was game in defeat when second over 1,450m in her latest outing and will again be hard to peg back if allowed her own way at the head of affairs.

(9) KURAMATHI is one to keep an eye on as this longer distance should unlock improvement.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) IMPERIAL MASTER was given a polished ride by jockey Jeffery Syster when a workmanlike winner over 1,800m at this venue last time. The extra 200m under a five-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

However, he has not won in eight attempts over this distance and is 2kg worse off with (4) MILLAHUE, who ran on from a hopeless position to be beaten by just 2½ lengths. On that evidence, this extended trip could see the latter turn the tables on these revised weight terms.

(1) WHAFEEF is worse off at the weights with those rivals but will strip fitter.

(8) VESUVIO and (5) PROFESSOR SNAPE have place claims.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) NUCLEAR FORCE has found his niche with blinkers on and was not winning out of turn at a higher level last time. He should remain competitive at this grade under a five-point penalty.

Hard-knocking mares (4) ANGEL’S WISH and (6) IDEAL FUTURE are distance-suited and proven at this level, so they should acquit themselves competitively.

(8) GUY ALEXANDER, (7) FLAG BEARER and (5) MANZ KNIGHT come next.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Both (7) ROSY LEMON and (8) I AM REGAL boast a good record over this distance. They cannot be underestimated under light weights.

(5) APACHE FIGHTER was not disgraced on her return following a seven-month layoff and she would have tightened up with the benefit of that outing.

(6) HAPPY MO could have more to offer over this trip after finishing a close-up second over 1,600m last time.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) OLIVIA’S WAY showed promise last season as a two-year-old and was a wide-margin winner of a 1,600m maiden. She is open to any amount of improvement over ground as she matures.

(2) DIMAKO’S JET acquitted herself well under 60.5kg against male opposition over 1,600m last time and the extra 200m will be more to her liking.

(3) PRETTY IN PEARLS and (6) LINGANOMORE have the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) CHESTNUT BOMBER outsprinted an odds-on favourite on a KZN raid in late May, and the form of that race was given a boost by the third-placed finisher, who has won since. He is open to any amount of improvement as a three-year-old.

The same can be said of (3) ZIP CODE and (8) I BELONG, who showed enough during their promising two-year-old campaigns to be competitive.

(1) DR FAUSTUS and (7) SOVEREIGNS CALL look to have place claims.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) KOTINOS caught the eye with a staying-on third under 2.5kg apprentice Trent Mayhew in a similar contest on July 7 and a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark should see him fight out the finish.

(6) PENDRAGON finished behind that rival before winning his next start but will find it tougher on revised terms.

(3) RIDE ON, who ran a nice fifth over 1,000m last start, can make her presence felt over the extra 200m.

(4) LULU’S BOY, (5) MICKE’S BOMB, (9) DARK TIDE and (2) METEORIC are not to be taken lightly.