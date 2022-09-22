Be patient and and just wait for the Ideal Time

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) DIVINE DESIGN found significant betting support on debut and only found her stable companion a bit better on the day. She should be smarter this time and can go one better.

(4) GLITTERFOX does not have a strong finish. She is consistent though and could earn some money.

(5) RED SPHERE has been a disappointment in her last two starts but is clearly capable of better and could contest the finish.

(9) DREAM SCAPE ran on well on debut but did not repeat it last time. A place showing will not surprise.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) BAVARIAN JET was caught very late in both of her last two starts. This does seem a weaker race and she is clearly the one they all have to beat.

(2) HEY SIRI showed significant improvement last week and does appear the biggest threat.

(3) LADY SHEEVA is clearly a lot better than her last two runs would suggest. The addition of blinkers will help.

(4) POLLY FLINDERS may not have liked the soft going last time and could finish in the money. She is definitely out for the quartet players.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(5) MANSOORIYA is clearly battling to win a race but has finished ahead of most of these rivals in other events and she could win this race.

(1) JACK IN THE BOX and (4) JOE HARMAN have been disappointing of late but have run over this type of distance and could earn some money.

(2) MUSIC BOX SPECIAL was not disgraced last time but there may be a question mark regarding this distance.

(7) STEPDANCE and (8) ANTONIA AUGUSTA were both running on late last time and could like this longer distance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) HILARITY is still trying to win a race in this country but she is in good heart and has a winning chance.

(2) OPULENCE made late progress last time and has a chance as well.

(5) MY AMI BEACH is still learning about racing and must be included in all bets.

(8) ROSE OF BAYEUX and (9) TAMIL TIGER are both unreliable types but are course-and-distance suited so deserve some respect.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(13) ZATARA MAGIC looks to have some promise and was full of running when winning last time out. There could be a promising future in his plans.

(1) BOLD RESOLVE has struck a rich vein of form but is also going up in the ratings and has a tricky draw to negotiate.

(2) IRISH WILLOW is well drawn and likes this course and distance.

(4) MOON GAME is in good form and must also be considered.

(8) AFRICA’S ROCK needed his comeback run and could improve. Include him in those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9) SOUTH WESTER is coming off a good win and could be ahead of the handicapper so can follow up again.

(1) EASY LIVING may be at her very best on the Polytrack but can contest the finish. Stable companion (4) PINNACLE is speedy but does not finish off her races.

(3) HEREINAFTER was not disgraced last time and could finish in the money once again.

(13) VENETA can improve and could be the surprise package of the race.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) MOUNT ANDERSON clearly comes with the best form but it is his local debut after a change of trainer and this is a prep race for him.

(2) NATIVE TONGUE was many lengths behind that rival when they last met but that was on a soft track and he is clearly better than that run suggests.

(3) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS quickened nicely to win well last time out and could follow up.

(5) CRIMSON KING disappointed recently but could bounce back.

(6) HERODOTUS and (7) NEVER ENDING RAIN are both coming off solid wins and can be included.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(10) IDEAL TIME has struck form with a vengeance and was full of running when scoring last time out. A wide draw may not stop the hat-trick from being completed.

(5) VIDA FUTURA showed improvement when blinkers were added and he was an easy winner. He is a danger.

(9) ELLIS ISLAND does not always show his best side but was an unlucky loser last time around.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time now but could earn some money.

(4) BOLD STRIKE is better than his last run and must be included in those exotic bets.