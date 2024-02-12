Feb 13 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) CAPTAIN COOL has made the trip from Cape Town, so can win if taking to the Polytrack in an open affair.

(1) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH makes his local debut and can bounce back to score.

That comment applies to (4) HORSEFLY as well.

(5) LT ALEXANDER has changed trainers after his last run and could improve on this surface.

(6) CONNECTION is improving and can also contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,900m)

A small field but not an easy race.

(3) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN put in her best performance when runner-up on the turf last time. If repeating that run on this surface, she is the one to beat.

(4) WATCHMYTAIL should like this longer distance and is not out of it.

(1) SECRET SUMMER has been disappointing three times in a row but is capable of winning on her best form.

(5) SUNDROP was a bit of a disappointment last time but is capable of running well.

(6) DANCE MO tries the Polytrack and could be the surprise package of the race.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Another small but competitive event.

(1) DUELLONA is a difficult ride and is battling to get out of the maiden ranks, but should run a decent race against these rivals.

(2) ALLEGRA ROSE was not beaten far on this surface on debut and could be the surprise package returning to the Polytrack.

(3) ELUSIVE MATA did not show her best form in her last two starts but has a winning chance.

(4) RAIN BIRD showed improvement last time and could like this longer distance.

(5) PONTE VECCHIO tries a lot further and can improve with Richard Fourie riding.

(6) ROYAL VENUS could also be a threat in this weak race.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(8) HEAD GARDENER likes the Polytrack and would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(1) ALADO’S PRIDE was well ridden when scoring on the grass last time and could follow up if in the same mood.

(2) GREAT AFFAIR did not run badly behind a well-weighted winner last time. Can go close.

(4) GOLD FOR AFRICA, who is holding form, can contest the finish.

(5) ST CLOUD put in a disappointing performance last time but has been solid on this surface.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL looked the winner 200m from home last time but was caught near the post by (3) EVIES FIRST. They renew rivalry but, over 1,000m on the Polytrack on these weights, it will be hard to run down Cruise Control.

(2) CLIFF TOP will have his supporters but is coming off some disappointing performances.

(4) LEDELL’S ECHO is speedy and could play a minor role.

(5) LIGHT THAT LOOSE has not won for some time but ran well last time. Could earn some money.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) FINAL EDITION has been very consistent since joining trainer Alan Greeff and has been caught late in his last two starts. This course and distance suits and he can go one better.

(2) TIMBAVATI RIVER likes this surface and this distance is not a problem at all. Should contest the finish.

(3) AMERICAN DREAM returned to his best when scoring last time and is not out of it.

(4) GUNSMOKE is better on the turf but is also in with a winning chance.

(5) CLAP OF THUNDER needs a decent pace to be seen at his best but can earn some money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) SUMMER ODYSSEY has been at a high merit rating that she is clearly not but, in a Novice Plate like this, she is weighted to win. Perhaps Fourie can get the job done.

Stable companion (2) MARY LAMB has improved and should contest the finish.

(7) BABY LOVE is not reliable but is also weighted to run very well.

(5) CONCERTO was not disgraced when trying the turf last time. Has won on this surface.

(6) MARSHMALLOW is better than her last run would suggest and could play a minor role.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) COASTAL PATH is well drawn and could get the run of the race.

(1) EUPHORIC has been very good of late. But this is a shorter trip and the draw will also make it tough.

(2) DONNY TEE has been very consistent of late but is also drawn wide.

(4) NOTORIX is unreliable but could attempt start-to-finish tactics.

(8) PASHTUNWALI is not well drawn but is course-and-distance suited.