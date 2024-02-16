Feb 17 South Africa form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(5) PROCEED was backed in both starts and finished in the money. The one to beat third-up.

(3) MOONLIGHT TRADER did well to finish second on debut with support. She will know more about it.

(4) PIBE DE ORO improved second-up and can be considered.

Watch first-timer (1) DIVINE MESSENGER.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(5) IT’S HER WAY showed up well on debut and should get into the money with the run under the belt.

(1) ACROSS THE POND was friendless on debut but nearly surprised. She can only improve.

On the other hand, (7) KINDRED HEART found support on debut and was not disgraced. She will know more about it.

Watch debutante (8) MILO’S MILLIONAIRE.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) MANEKI NEKO stayed on to finish third over this track and trip last time. It was his second start after a rest and a gelding operation. Progress expected.

(1) PRANKSTER gets a 2.5kg gender allowance from that rival and could enjoy reverting to this distance (when fourth on debut).

(2) PRINCESS VIRGINIE and (5) BOHEMIAN GROVE are capable of better than their disappointing last starts suggest, so could get into the picture.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) DHONI comes off a rest, has blinkers on and could win fresh.

(9) MONTE BELLO improved in his second start and enjoyed this distance. He should improve more.

(4) REMAINS OF THE DAY was not striding out last time. Ignore that and look for a better effort.

(3) THERES A LIGHT was not disgraced in his first run as a gelding and the form has been franked.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) MAKAZOLE and (6) UNSUNG HERO should improve with the benefit of experience.

(7) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has the form and experience to be competitive. A leading player in receipt of weight from her male counterparts.

(3) IKO IKO improved markedly to finish third over this course and distance second-up. Gets the nod with progress expected.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) SPRINGER has a strong finish and should grab them late.

(7) LADY LENNOX is maturing and, if ready after a break, should make her presence felt.

(3) GOLDEN ARGO, (5) GREEN BUBBLES, (11) ZENOBIA’S GOLD and newcomer (6) INCREDIBLE INDRANI could come into the reckoning.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) SHEETS AND GOGGLES and (1) IN THE GREEN ZONE made promising introductions over this course and distance. The former was heavily backed and justified the support by finishing second. He gets the nod. The latter has since confirmed that form by finishing runner-up too, ahead of (3) PRISCILLA MAISEY, who ought to improve with that experience.

(5) PROM QUEEN debuted in a strong two-year-old race and had excuses for not finishing closer than she did. She is expected to improve.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) MIA MOO pulled up fatigued last time. She has ability and could make amends.

(3) FREE MOVEMENT has been running close-up and should run another honest race.

Fellow topweights (1) BIOFARMER and (2) RED BOMBER must also be considered for the top honours.

(4) MOUNT DARWIN won with consummate ease on debut and could be anything.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) SPELLING BEE caught the eye in his first appearance as a gelding when a staying-on sixth over 1,400m. Hard to beat with the step-up to this distance.

(4) VOORLOOPERTJIE was not at his best when only sixth over this track and trip last time, but should fare better in his peak outing.

(5) MIDWAY and (6) BLUE BAY have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(1) TWIN TURBO is running well and stablemates (6) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE and (7) MARDI GRAS are good back-ups.

(5) TROIS TROIS QUATRE sports blinkers now and any improvement should see him right there.

(9) PRESLEY has a handy weight and could complete a hat-trick.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(6) HANGING ROCK and (7) LOVE SHACK have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(5) LEAD TO GLORY and (9) CAPTAIN’S DESTINY have shown enough to suggest that they could get into the picture if improving.

(10) PRETTY PRECIOUS has been second in consecutive outings over this track and trip. Deserves to get her head in front.

Race 12 (1,800m)

This Grade 3 race looks tailor-made for (2) BLESS MY STARS. She ran a creditable third in the Summer Cup and holds most of the field on collateral form.

(4) SAFE PASSAGE drifted badly in the betting last time and ran accordingly. Look for a better show.

(6) MERIDIUS, (10) EMIRATE GINA and (7) ELECTRIC GOLD finished on top of one another in the Drum Star and any could get into the money.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(7) ITSRAININGWILLIAM won a similar event over this course and distance last time. He ought to remain competitive off an unchanged mark.

(3) WECANGOALLNIGHT should go close on the form of a previous track-and-trip meeting.

(8) QUESTIONING is two from two over this distance and should fare better at this level after failing in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

However, (6) HAT’S PRIDE (also unbeaten over 1,400m) finished ahead of that rival in the Guineas and is 3kg better off.

Race 14 (2,400m)

(2) BONETE found her forte (2,400m) and should go well over the similar distance.

(8) INDIAN OCEAN is having only her sixth start and looks sure to match strides with the best in the near future.

(3) UNITED COUNCIL found problems last time.

(5) PRIME EXAMPLE showed promise in new surroundings last time and is back over a preferred trip.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(2) GRANDIOSA beat subsequent winner (4) DREAM SEARCHER (0.5kg worse off) over this course and distance, before acquitting herself well in a stronger race last time. Must be respected.

(6) LOREINA, (7) ENCHANTING CHOICE and (9) DUAL AGENT were not at their best last time but remain capable of holding their own at this level.

(8) COULDITBE has maintained her consistency from wide draws in stronger races recently and cannot be left out in the calculations.